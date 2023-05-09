BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Owen Shroyer & Steve Baldassari Talk the Biden Border Invasion & the Communist Takeover of America
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
39 views • 05/09/2023

Steve Baldassari Calls into Owen Shroyer Live to talk the state of America today! Topics discussed include, illegal immigration, the Souther Border, Communism, Tyranny, and much more!

One thing I wanted to mention is that at no point should we be taking anybody out of the illegal immigrant pool to fill construction jobs or any other jobs. Anytime those jobs can't be filled by American workers and need to be filled, we should be looking to the people who have applied for citizenship and are going through the legal process to enter our country, people who love America and that are truly looking for citizenship to become part of the land of opportunity.

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2mrvqy-osl-24-biden-border-invasion-biden-crime-family-exposed.html

Keywords
infowarsfloridaamericacommunismowen shroyerillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationjoe bidensouthern bordersteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots apparelborder invasioncoup detatowen shroyer live
