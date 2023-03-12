The Land of the Lost Story [1999 - Anna Zetchus Smith]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://vimeo.com/96609867 https://youtu.be/5o9FH0Vrx4o
https://annazetchussmith.com
From Anna Zetchus Smith, the director of Rebel Evolution, comes 'The Land of the Lost Story', a coast-to-coast trip through conspiracy theories to the people who foster them, and a quest for the truth behind them.
Originally shot in 1999 and then lost, it is a story and a message that is perhaps even more relevant today.
Includes an exclusive, never-before-seen interview with William Cooper.