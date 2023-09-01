© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀 MLB is Testing an AI-Powered Facial Recognition System for Fans to Enter the Ballpark
"Use of similar facial recognition technology has been under scrutiny over concerns of privacy. Madison Square Garden's parent company [was] sued for its use of the tech to ban entire law firms out of its venues. MLB officials say their machines won't be used the same way."
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1697591143830097938
@ChiefNerd