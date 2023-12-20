Create New Account
Here's How to Successfully Impeach Merrick Garland
JD Rucker
During a recent Fox News interview, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) insisted that he’s “a rule of law guy.” Johnson didn’t elaborate, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s planning to call on the House to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland for trampling on the rule of law by obstructing prosecution of a brazen $5 million shakedown by Hunter Biden.


Here’s the story of Hunter’s shakedown and what Garland did to make sure he could never be prosecuted for it.


Read More: https://spectator.org/a-clear-case-for-merrick-garlands-impeachment/

hunter bidenmerrick garlandthe jd rucker showamerican spectator

