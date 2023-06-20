BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cannabis in Puerto Rico: Exploring the Benefits and Opportunities
The Talking Hedge
5 views • 06/20/2023

In this podcast episode, we dive into the world of Puerto Rico's Act 60 and how it provides unique opportunities for hemp and cannabis companies. Our guest expert explains the benefits of the act, including tax incentives and exemptions, access to new markets, and favorable regulations. We also explore the advantages of operating a cannabis business in Puerto Rico, including the island's strategic location, skilled workforce, and supportive government. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out in the industry, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the growing cannabis market in Puerto Rico. The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry. This week we talk about Puerto Rico Guests: Joe LaChance, Cannabis Consultant/Broadcaster https://www.linkedin.com/in/joelachance/ Lou Vega, Chief Executive Officer at Nautilus Botanicals https://www.linkedin.com/in/luis-vega-77061938/

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj
