Nullify the Fed: Big Steps in 2024?
Published 2 months ago

The federal reserve is not going to end itself. And Congress will never cut off its money printer. It’s going to take big steps by the states - and human action by the people themselves - to put the central bank where it belongs, in the dustbin of history.


Path to Liberty: January 8, 2024

freedomlibertyconstitutionfederal reservegoldsilverlibertarian10th amendmentend the feddecentralizenullifysound moneycbdc

