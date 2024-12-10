RT News - December 10 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 10, 2024
rt.com
Explosions rock the northern and southern borders of Syria overnight as chaos and uncertainty grip the country. We bring you the latest from reporters on the ground in both locations. Israel reportedly carries out 250 strikes across the country, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubling down on the occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights. Meanwhile, the prime minister of Syria’s deposed government meets with the leader of the terrorists who have taken over the country, to discuss the transfer of power.