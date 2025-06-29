BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How some Christians are being deceived by Devils By The People of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
122 views • 2 months ago

I am here to help you see through the deceit of the unseen evil spirits. video is from "Higher Entites" by Justin Faull, sorry for the mistakes in the subtitles, these evil spirits win if you take a messenger as your lord instead of the one and only lord that sees and hears everything, that made you, that feeds you, that heals you and so on, I love the prophet Isa just like you do but I see him as a messenger and not as the one that made me and helps me and feeds me and heals me and so on 24/7 and beyond... 


until next time in shaa Allah 

Keywords
evilviraljesuschristianslogicfakespiritsjustin faulldevilsparalysishigher entities
