Athanor - The Awakening (2015, C64)

Athanor - The Awakening is an illustrated text-adventure developed and published by French company Safar Games. It was released for VC20, Commodore Plus/4, Oric/Atmos and Amstrad CPC.
The game is set in Italy in the 12th century. You play a young monk who is sent by his order to a remote abbey in order to investigate some strange incidents which have occuring there.