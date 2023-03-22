© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸 Lawsuit Claims Amazon Did Not Tell NY Customers It Was Using Facial Recognition
A lawsuit filed this week alleges that Amazon did not alert its New York City customers that they were being monitored by facial recognition technology at its Amazon Go convenience stores.
🔗 Credit FOX 5 New York:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UMnKBnaUZtg