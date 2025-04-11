Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 11, 2025 – END OF EMPIRE: Trump disses the entire world while the dollar collapses and GOLD SKYROCKETS

- Trump's Geopolitical Illiteracy and Flu Vaccine Effectiveness (0:10)

- RFK Jr.'s Advocacy and Measles Outbreak (3:23)

- Trump's International Diplomacy and Economic Impact (8:55)

- Trump's Economic Idiocy and Military Incompetence (20:07)

- The Role of Vaccines in Autism and Infant Formula Testing (33:46)

- The Influence of Zionism in America and the Deep State (52:03)

- The Role of Tavistock Institute in Social Engineering (57:25)

- The Cognition Race and the Depopulation Agenda (1:05:27)

- The Role of Gold and Silver in Economic Stability (1:06:41)

- The Future of Human Cognition and Machine Cognition (1:09:32)

- Energy Consumption and Data Centers (1:18:51)

- Competition for Resources (1:21:43)

- Impact of Automation on Jobs (1:23:57)

- Human Genius and AI Tools (1:26:49)

- Homegrown Food and Seed Kits (1:30:47)

- Interview with Dane Wigington (1:33:52)

- Geoengineering and Weather Control (1:40:08)

- Health and Environmental Impact (1:57:09)

- Legislation and Public Awareness (2:22:20)

- Future Prospects and Call to Action (2:23:00)





