SPLC Targets Moms For Liberty Southern Poverty Law Center Labels Parental Rights Group HATEFUL

Moms For Liberty’s nationwide success has enraged leftists at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice is here to respond to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s new “hate” designation against the parental rights group.

The SPLC is so desperate that they are comparing the Moms For Liberty to 1950 segregationist groups who fought the integration of schools after the Brown vs. Board of Education SCOTUS decision.

Leftist are trying to divide American parents because they are afraid of how effective they can be if we stay united and protect our children.

The Moms For Liberty started with two chapters and now have 285 in 44 states.

Public education has become a jobs program that is all about what the adults want and not focusing on what's best for children.

