Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 6, 2023 - NATO reaches last remaining weapons stockpiles as America's cities are OVERRUN by illegals and LOOTERS

0:00 Intro

3:33 Break Down

10:28 Shop Looting

23:25 Kidnapped by EV

30:40 Weapons Stockpiles

43:21 Politics

48:31 Illegal Immigration

1:17:05 Interview with Steve Dan





- #Trump endorses Jim Jordan for SPEAKER

- Portland residents told to stop calling 911

- #NYC Mayor Eric Adams begs courts to SUSPEND "right to shelter" law

- NYC being completely overrun by illegals

- DAILY looting mob of 45+ kids ransack CVS pharmacy store in DC

- Should shop owners SHOOT repeat looters?

- #NATO official warns weapons stockpiles are reaching the end

- Holland official claims sacrificing Ukrainians is "cheap" way for NATO to fight #Russia

- UK driver KIDNAPPED by his own electric car and forced to keep driving with no brakes

- Treasury bond collapse now among largest financial crashes in history

- #Chicago residents protest against "precious" treatment of illegals, taking resources away from local homeless

- Total CHAOS coming to US cities when teetering financial system craters

- #Maryland public schools produce illiterate, obedient morons with near-zero ability to do MATH

- NYC hospitals are being overrun by illegals while local New Yorkers are thrown to the curb

- Full interview with Steve Dan from SAFRAX, makers of chlorine dioxide tablets





