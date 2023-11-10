Democrats facing ‘problem’ with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Political journalist John Fund discusses the problem facing the Democrats ahead of the presidential election after a New York Times/Siena poll found the President trailing Donald Trump in five important battleground states. The poll shows President Biden losing to Mr Trump by four to 10 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Mr Fund noted that the Vice President would fare worse than Joe Biden in the polls if she were the primary Democrat nominee. “If they can find a way to ease her out or think they can beat her in the primaries, or if the delegates override her candidacy at the convention they will do it,” he told Sky News host James Morrow. “I believe the Democrats will not go to someone like Governor Gavin Newsom, a boring white male, they will probably go to someone, if they don’t have Kamala, that will placate some of the constituencies in their party.”







