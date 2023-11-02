Forming a Neighborhood Radio Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A short How-to video on establishing a neighborhood radio watch.
By establishing a network of vigilant residents who are committed to keeping their community safe, we can harness the power of unity and collaboration to deter crime and foster a sense of security. This short video will guide you through the process of setting up your very own neighborhood radio watch, empowering you and your neighbors to take control of your environment and create a safer haven for all.