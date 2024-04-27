BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
silly vaxxer don't tread on me ~ have eyes but don't see, ears but don't hear ~
28 views • 12 months ago

in todays discussion we will talk about the fact that when you try to reveal the truth to some people, it seems as if a spell is cast upon them so that when you try to tell them truth, they don't hear you. I am also going to share a video of an exorcism where the demon being exorcised confesses that medicine (i.e. allopathic medicine) is witchcraft. and finally, I will also share the highwire episode 369 called "ground rules."


references:

- the highwire 369 ground rules

  https://rumble.com/v4rjq6l-episode-369-ground-rules.html

- propaganda exposed uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- demon confesses that medicine is witchcraft

  https://outlawbiblestudent.org/drugs-medicines-in-the-bible-are-they-related-to-witchcraft-sorcery-and-what-about-those-miracles/

- ttav

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial

- ttac

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

- ttac presents eastern medicine

  https://rumble.com/vkxjmc-eastern-medicine-journey-through-asia-episode-1-japan-land-of-the-rising-su.html

- lost book of herbal remadies

  - https://nicole-apelian.com/book/

  - https://vbook.pub/download/the-lost-book-of-herbal-remediespdf-x25d700dx9wp

  - https://mega.nz/file/rUt3FZRB#DN1cFPW-Q2bOcRh46OVUR35pGByZ_KKsX51CUvZMiiI

vaccinesdemonsconspiracychangeclimatemedicinepharmahomeopathybigwitchcrafttheorysorcerynaturalunvaccinatedvaccinatedexorcist19sillyallopathicpharmakiavaxxercovidunvax
