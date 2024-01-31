Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sen. Mike Lee has three choice words for Zuckerberg.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
101 views
Published 25 days ago

Mark Zuckerberg: "My understanding is that we don't allow sexually explicit content on the service for people of any age..."

Sen Mike Lee: "How's that going?"


Source: C-Span

h/t Mr Producer

Keywords
social mediazuckerbergsenate hearingchild sex exploitation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket