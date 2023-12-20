JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM: A BIBLICAL CRITIQUE

This video is a biblical evaluation of a movie produced by a secular company about the lives of Joseph and Mary and the birth of Jesus. The criteria for this evaluation are solely from God's Word. "To the law and the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them" (Isaiah 8:20). "...It is written, That man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God" (Luke 4:4). "Add thou not unto his words, lest he reprove thee, and thou be found a liar" (Proverbs 30:6). "For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book" (Revelation 22:18)





The truth of the Scriptures is serious business. When it deviates even to a small degree from the truth, it is a lie. If it's not true to Jesus Christ, it is antichrist. We are all held accountable for that which we believe. Our prayer is that you will be a Berean as you watch this video. The Bereans searched the Scriptures to discern whether what the Apostle Paul taught them was true to God's Word or not.





T. A. McMahon

Executive Director

The Berean Call





Music Attribution:





"Ether Vox" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/





"Southern Gothic" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/





"Leaving Home" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/



