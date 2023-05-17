Biden Racketeering Plus Irrefutable Proof of Hillary’s Soft Coup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s not a game, but it is a potential blockbuster movie plot—and a sequel. In the space of just a few days, Republican in the House have proof of Biden’s racketeering scheme to exchange foreign policy favors for cash. And the sequel comes in the release of a report by Special Prosecutor John Durham, who finished his investigation of “Crossfire Hurricane,” the scheme to accuse Donald Trump of colluding with Vladimir Putin.