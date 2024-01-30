Create New Account
Invasion: Follow The $ Trail
Son of the Republic
Who is financing the migrant caravans?

Every step of the journey is facilitated by ‘non-profits’.

Are the globalists accomplishing this by laundering our tax $ through these corporations?


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 January 2024)

traffickingjesse wattersborder crisismoney launderingjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisismigrant caravaninfiltrationbroken bordersubversionopen bordersmugglingnon-profitmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementnonprofitreplacement theoryanthony rubinbad hombre

