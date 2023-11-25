Oops - I Think I May Have Spilled The Beans

The Deep State (the reptilians, the Illuminati, the elite, aka - the bad guys) have to play by certain rules that they adhere to and one of those rules are that they have to tell us what they plan to do or what they're actually doing. Is KamelToe's statement just a case of 'following the rules'?

Watch this short clip and make your own judgment. It could also explain the vax shots and the wars that have started under Sleepy Joe, the Deep State's main puppet.

Video Sourced From:

Doc Rich

Closing Theme Music:

'Circus Calliope' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between Doc Rich or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pc sat17:46