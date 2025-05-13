RUMOURED FOOTAGE OF RECENTLY ARRESTED NEWARK MAYOR RAS BARAKA BODYSLAMMING❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rumour has it that this is privately-recorded video of recently-arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at ICE facility
Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/RW6R76nWLg8
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tsc7j [thanks to https://www.njspotlightnews.org/2020/08/newark-mayor-ras-baraka-poet-amiri-cops-arrests-protests-street-activist/ 🖲]
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/mortal-kombat-baraka-heads-will-roll-mk11-mortal-kombat-11-gif-12165015294941483750
CBS News - Body cam video shows arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at ICE facility
https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/newark-new-jersey-mayor-arrested-body-cam-video/
There is a comment that may lend this video to just being an uncanny coincidence:
Chiropractor: “So what are you here for today?”
: “Yes”
Additional footage: Oh no you did’t