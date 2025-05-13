BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RUMOURED FOOTAGE OF RECENTLY ARRESTED NEWARK MAYOR RAS BARAKA BODYSLAMMING❗
131 views • 4 months ago

Rumour has it that this is privately-recorded video of recently-arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at ICE facility


Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/RW6R76nWLg8


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tsc7j [thanks to https://www.njspotlightnews.org/2020/08/newark-mayor-ras-baraka-poet-amiri-cops-arrests-protests-street-activist/ 🖲]


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/mortal-kombat-baraka-heads-will-roll-mk11-mortal-kombat-11-gif-12165015294941483750


CBS News - Body cam video shows arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at ICE facility


https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/newark-new-jersey-mayor-arrested-body-cam-video/


There is a comment that may lend this video to just being an uncanny coincidence:


Chiropractor: “So what are you here for today?”


: “Yes”


Additional footage: Oh no you did’t


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sO4i_lEBOs

arrestmulti pronged offensivenewark mayor ras barakaice facility protestbodyslam footagerumoured recordingoh no you didt
