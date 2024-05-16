World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
May 16, 2024
On August 13th 2022 Dr. Michael Salla held a webinar in which he presented his Collected findings on World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact.
In this webinar he reveals our suppressed history, the origins of Atlantis, Lemuria and the return of the creator Gods.
As part of Exopoltics Today’s ongoing efforts and contributions to
humanities awakening we are revisiting this disclosure event in 2 parts. This being part one.
Also available on Vimeo in its entirety.
Also available on Vimeo in its entirety.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIa8g5niNr8