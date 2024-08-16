NJ FAMILY DEMANDS ANSWERS ⚰ IN DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING OF VICTORIA LEE

A New Jersey family is demanding answers after a young woman was shot and killed by police at a Fort Lee apartment building in July. CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_SsQ2qlMBU





Were they trained in Israel? Why not start there, yes?





Y'know, we had a lot of friends growing up whom went on to become doctors...some of them in mental health





Did they all die off in the COVIDIOCRACY?!?





Why are all of these mental patients walking around untreated?