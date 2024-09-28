Kamala's first "solo" interview of 2024 went exactly as expected...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSDNC gave Kamala a pass on all hard questions and then let her not answer their softball questions - all as expected - but their gushing adoration of her was even more than expected. They're not even trying to hide their bias anymore and the dozens of people still watching that station are probably still buying everything hook line and sinker.