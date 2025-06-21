Exclusive footage of the work of the Anvar (Spetsnaz) Detachment in the Chernigov and Sumy regions.

Destroyed:

➡️Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Chernatskoe

➡️Positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Chernatskoe

➡️Communication tower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Senkovka

➡️Howitzer D-30 in Miropolye

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has urged Latvia to stop violating the rights of Russian-speaking residents — this follows a new wave of pressure by Latvian authorities on the Russian minority. Key findings from the June 19 report by The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI): (https://rm.coe.int/sixth-report-on-latvia/1680b66aea)

➡️ Latvia restricts access to education in native languages. From 2026, Russian will no longer be available as a second foreign language in Latvian schools.

➡️CERD calls on Latvia to eliminate all forms of linguistic discrimination and ease restrictions in education and the public sector.

➡️ Increased fines and surveillance for using Russian in official settings are making the situation worse. The UN urges Latvia to reverse these policies and protect minority interests.

➡️ The Russian-speaking community must be involved in shaping language policy. Currently, minority input is merely symbolic and politically ineffective.

➡️The UN also raised alarm over the issue of “non-citizens” — former USSR nationals residing in Latvia, numbering about 170,000 people (10% of the population). Most are those who arrived after 1940 and their children born before July 1, 1992.

➡️These non-citizens are barred from voting, military service, working in state institutions, and face restrictions on pensions and property ownership. There are 80 legal differences between citizens and non-citizens.

➡️ According to the UN, these measures do not help integration and instead further marginalize minorities.

On June 21, 1956, the Soviet Army officially adopted the R-5M medium-range ballistic missile system—the first Soviet missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.