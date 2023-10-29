BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Plazma: The DataSpike #1 with Guest Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 10/29/2023

At 01:20 (HH:MM) into the show, Fritjof appears as the guest at Plazmas show.


Plazma:

In DataSpike #1 I discuss new technologies that may be used in the tunnels of Gaza as a test bed for new DARPA gadgets and drone swarm warfare and cover many topics of human computer interface with guest Fritjof Persson.

The water engine Frijof disc…


Welcome to The DataSpike! We take a sober look at news, world updates, esoteric oddities, clown world, deep dives, science & engineering, Zog fighting tips and whatever else I feel like doing...

Support here for TTS etc, its much appreciated!

https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma


My Links:

https://odysee.com/@Plazma:9

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3aSUyks4LKdP/

https://shing.tv/channel/plazma

https://rumble.com/c/c-5125060

https://allmylinks.com/plazma


Crypto:

BTC: 3GKtfxgc6JtA6qVTZ2jcUDAVx6eyaaCJNh

ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801

DERO: dero1qyhs56cx86y6jld8qazqqlwfh2z2z40jlultftlrzlnl8a09nmetuqgrgyytn

Keywords
plazmafritjofdataspike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy