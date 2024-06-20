Why the Biden-Trump debate may have ‘much greater impact’ than past: Brendan Buck

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In just a week, President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will take to the debate stage to court voters through key issues like abortion, the war in Gaza and immigration. Shaquille Brewster, Mark Murray and Brendan Buck join Andrea Mitchell to outline the stakes of the debate and primaries in battleground states like Michigan.
