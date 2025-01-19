Gaza: Withdrawal of units from the IDF's 84th Givati ​​Infantry Brigade - part of an agreement with Hamas for 'Ceasefire'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage shows the withdrawal of units from the IDF's 84th Givati Infantry Brigade, part of the 162nd Armored Division, from northern Gaza as part of an agreement with Hamas that is set to take effect in a few hours. (already in effect as I post) As of now, a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Hamas and Israel.
The brigade operated in various areas of the sector for 470 days.