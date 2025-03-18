Scott Ritter: Putin DESTROYS Trump, Ukraine's Forces CRUSHED in Kursk, EU in Chaos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former US Marine Corps. Intelligence officer Scott Ritter reacts to Putin's shocking visit to Kursk which laid bare the reality facing Ukraine and its NATO sponsors. This video is a must-watch on what's REALLY happening on the frontlines and what comes next in the conflict. NOTE: This video was recorded prior to the latest Trump-Putin phone call. 📢 Subscribe for more in-depth geopolitical analysis! 💬 Leave your thoughts in the comments below!