MOIST CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE Recipe

✔️Moist Chocolate Cupcake
1 whole egg [large, 60 grams]
1 cup granulated sugar [200 grams]
1/2 cup fresh milk [120 ml]
1/2 cup oil (any cooking oil) [120 ml]
1 tbsp white vinegar [15 ml]
1 cup all purpose flour [135 grams]
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder [35 grams]
1 tsp baking soda [5 grams]
1/2 tsp salt [3 grams]
Yield: 12 to 14 pcs cupcakes (3 oz.)
Cupcake liner size: 2" diameter x 1.25" height