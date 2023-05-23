Sebastian Gorka: Obama Supporter is Funding DeSantis... this is creepy & weird.

Sebastian Gorka: FOLLOW THE MONEY.

Why is Ken Griffin, a passionate financial Obama supporter and globalist never Trumper, giving large amounts of money to Desantis' campaign? Ken Griffin hates America.

Trump can never be bought.

That's what makes him so dangerous to [them].





