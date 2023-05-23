Sebastian Gorka: Obama Supporter is Funding DeSantis... this is creepy & weird.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sebastian Gorka: FOLLOW THE MONEY.
Why is Ken Griffin, a passionate financial Obama supporter and globalist never Trumper, giving large amounts of money to Desantis' campaign? Ken Griffin hates America.
On the one hand he could be swindling them out of their money and giving these globalists false hope and on the other.. you have to always consider who and why someone is financially backing a candidate.
Trump can never be bought.
That's what makes him so dangerous to [them].
Source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1661125966263984128