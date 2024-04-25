BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 4.24.2024 First arrest speculation, Enemy losing other court cases, Key to White House EO signed again
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 12 months ago

LT of And We Know


Apr 24, 2024


here never seems to be a day without some type of exciting thing that unravels for all to see. We are understanding the play more each day, but we understand the enemy is still on the loose and those who are asleep will still need to be sent to the precipice before they wake up to the evil that has been ruling over the US for decades. We will look into the gossip of the first arrest and we have a treat for you with a company that has real meat products without all the junk inside.. the story and product is amazing.


Parker Pastures: https://parkerpastures.com/?ref=AWK Colorado’s Finest Grass-Fed and Grass-Finished Meats Delivered

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

CNN is now comically bringing up actors from Pedowood like Michael Douglas to explain to the sheep https://t.me/PepeMatter/19343


This is their playbook. Everything that happens in Nebraska is brought forth in this country and the world on an even grander stage, at times. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19358


The Franklin Scandal Deep Dive

https://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/the-franklin-scandal-deep-dive


FBI Codename For Trump Classified Documents Investigation Revealed https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/9123


He is actually trying to blame Tucker Carlson for conservatives not wanting to support the never-ending money laundering campaign in Ukraine. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/59331


President Trump’s plan to reclaim our colleges and universities from radical Marxists and ensure America’s students receive the education they deserve. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/7248


🔥The People's President. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/64844


History According to Joe Biden https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/114940

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4rbolr-4.24.24-first-arrest-speculation-enemy-losing-other-court-cases-key-to-whit.html

Keywords
white housenewsdeep statechristianarrestkeyprayspeculationeoltcourt casesand we knowexposing evilreal meatenemy losingsigned again
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy