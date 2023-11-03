BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

J6, HAMAS, LOOTING | Criminals Runs Free as Libs Cancel Bail - Michelle Esquenazi; VA Issues Apology after Getting Caught Targeting J6 Defendants; Pro-Hamas Protesters are Looking to Target Jews -
MyPodcastDropped2320
MyPodcastDropped2320Checkmark Icon
96 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 11/03/2023

Watch The Breanna Morello Show at 6pm CST tonight!



Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast. Breanna is also the Senior Producer and Reporter on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson.



Breanna Morello

WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello



To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://kirkelliottphd.com/breanna

Or Call 720-605-3900



Leigh Wambsganss

WEBSITE: www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Michelle Esquenazi

WEBSITE: www.bailempire.com



Julio Rosas

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/julio_rosas11?s=11&t=YOYLTb1OndfnTUo90FwYGg



WATCH BREANNA’S WEEKLY SEGMENT ON FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES: https://flyover.live/media/series/m56x6p6/through-a-producer-s-eyes-with-breanna-morello





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://kirkelliottphd.com/breanna

► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/

► GiveADerm - promo code: BREANNA for 10% off - https://shop.giveaderm.com/?sca_ref=4615243.GpUkz9JsjE





-------------------------------------------

Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends

💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/

🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breannamorello/

🧑‍💻 Website: http://breannamorello.com/

🥊 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5022110



-------------------------------------------



Be Blessed!

- Breanna Morello



Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: b1deeb936ede98d9


Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy