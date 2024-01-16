Giant TITAN SKULL in Naples Museum? You Decide.

Cuma Giant-Titan-Abkallu Skull Hidden in a private area of the Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli - Napoli, ITALIA?
FULL VIDEO: Giant Skull in a private area of the Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli - Napoli, ITALIA, (BibaBiblJok)
“Giant of Cuma” naples Italy discovery in 1938 of large bone fragments by Maiuri.
"The Titan Giant of Cuma. A 24 meter high giant. TheSerapeum.com. In 1938 the workers of the archaeologist Amedeo Maiuri, during the excavations on the top of the Cumana acropolis, discovered - on the western front of the so-called Temple of Jupiter - some huge bone fragments."
