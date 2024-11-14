BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is DeSantis Firing A Shot Across The Bow In The War Against The Deep State?
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
427 views • 6 months ago

Don’t get me wrong. I am ecstatic that we have re-elected Donald Trump to his rightful second term as President of the United States. But as a realist—a pragmatic realist—I understand that it will take much more than four years of Trump 2.0 to damage and dismantle the Washingtonian Deep State and reform the federal government.

The current “expert-dominated” federal bureaucracy (commonly referred to as the Deep State when you factor in K Street and the many special interest “complexes”) has been metastisizing for over 120 years. It first arrived on the American political scene with the Wilson administration and has been growing and encroaching on our individual and state rights ever since.


That’s why the recent move by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in the wake of reports that a FEMA official allegedly directed employees to skip over the homes of Trump supporters while assessing damage from Hurricane Milton is so important. This move could symbolize the first shot in a constitutional confrontation between an overreaching federal government and the states.

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/is-desantis-firing-a-shot-across


trumpnewsdemocratsdiscriminationpoliticsconstitutiondeep statepodcasttruthusamediafemagopmagawokedisinformationdisasterdesantisstate rights
