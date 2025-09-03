BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nicolás Maduro saluted the heroic legacy of the Vietnamese people, honoring their victory over French & American imperialism, & declaring solidarity with the children of Ho Chi Minh
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
16 views • 1 week ago

“We must unite all who can be united against the principal enemy. That is Vietnam’s slogan, and it is our slogan.” 

Today, Nicolás Maduro saluted the heroic legacy of the Vietnamese people, honoring their victory over French and American imperialism, and declaring solidarity with the children of Ho Chi Minh.

“When a people want to be free, they achieve it, if they organize and commit themselves.”

From Bolívar to Uncle Ho, the revolutionary spirit lives on.

Long live Vietnam! Long live Ho Chi Minh!

