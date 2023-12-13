Yemeni missiles set fire to Norwegian ship Strinda in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Yemeni Armed Forces of the Houthi Resistance Ansar Allah fired a ballistic missile which set fire to the Norwegian-flagged tanker Strinda near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Ships loaded with oil bound for Israeli ports rejected calls for warning over Sanaa’ decision to block ship traffic in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea towards the Zionist regime because of its massacre in Gaza.

