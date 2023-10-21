© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE MESSAGING OF WHERE THIS WAR IS HEADED IS CLEAR! YET CHRISTIANS REMAIN COMPLETELY ASLEEP!
JOIN THE WEBSITE TO LISTEN TO THE TRUTH THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO HEAR ON YOUTUBE: https://www.uprisingrevival.com
Revelation 2:9
“I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”
King James Version (KJV)
Mirrored - Uprising Revival