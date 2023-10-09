BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ONE chemtrail over Jamtland. ONE hour later the sun is gone.
Swedish Skies
Swedish Skies
187 views • 10/09/2023

09/10/23, Jamtland, Sweden. This is the sky one hour after one chemtrail overhead.

As I filmed this, I saw people cycling and driving by, not ONE person looked up. People walking their dogs had their noses to their phones.

I know I'm wasting my time by documenting this. I know nobody sees it. But if I do, then surely others must.

If anyone here in Sweden does, then please consider asking your government why, when they said No to Gates saying he'd block the sun, they have apparently caved into him. Ask the European Meteorological Agency about some of their "special projects" which appear to show clear reference to terraforming landscapes to create weather situations and "climate change"...

https://www.ecmwf.int/en/research/special-projects

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringwhoswedenhuman rightsclimate change hoaxbody autonomythe dimmingpandemic treatyweather manipulationeuropean meteorological agency
