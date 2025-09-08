The Sassoon Dynasty and Rise of Jewish Power | Robert Sepehr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Often called the "Rothschilds of the East," very few people know about the Sassoon family, a Jewish dynasty whose wealth, power, and influence spans centuries and continents.
-----
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
(books also available through other book outlets)
https://www.amazon.com/stores/Robert-Sepehr/author/B00XTAB1YC
Thank you for supporting Robert Sepehr!
http://buymeacoffee.com/robertsepehr
Support Robert Sepehr on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
Mirrored - Robert Sepehr
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!