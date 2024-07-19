INSANITY: CIVIL WAR & THE FALL OF THE WEST! - Trump Assassination Attempt Is Just The Beginning!

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump as the world government plots chaos to get order.

They want civil war. It isn't about the event itself, it's about how people react in the aftermath of the event. This event was staged by the state and could have been used to push civil war if he died and civil war if he lived. One way or another the narrative is changing daily and it benefits the establishment and not you.

87% of Americans believe that the country will spiral into a violent hell with civil war in the coming years. That is a massive percentage for something so drastic. But this is of course the planned event to come. They need chaos to bring us into the Great Reset.

The US government is now blaming Iran for the assassination attempt which is absurd.

Joe Biden may be about to step down and canceled stops claiming he has "covid."

The demoralization of the west has been successful. People hate each other and look to their plantation masters as the solution to the problems the plantation created in the first place.

In the face of the Trump assassination attempt, one thing not many are talking about is how this devolution into civil war and chaos will affect their ability to sustain themselves, including financially.

In the face of civilizational collapse, banks will collapse, the dollar will no longer be the world reserve currency, World War 3 will ensure this even more so. Markets will not survive this chaos. Everything will consolidate and new powerful monopolies will arise.

It's incredibly important that those watching or listening take financial precautions here. People could end up devastated financially in the case of martial law and/or civil war. They'll be forced into rations on a CBDC. The emergency orders will force them into a social credit system. This is reality in 2024. This is where we're heading. There is no doubt.

So what will people actually do about this? That's the question.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!





HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/





ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024