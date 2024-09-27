People who made the Food Pyramid paid by cigarette companies who own the two largest food companies…

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Del Bigtree: Look at that bread, like the number one source, I guess, right now, is cereal, bread, grain, all of which is gonna be covered in glyphosate, by the way.

Calley Means: Of course, which they didn't even realize at that time of the Food Pyramid that not only is the ingredients itself really problematic, but the glyphosate is destroying our microbiome and cells in ways we don't fully even understand. Del, I'm going to repeat this a million times to anyone who will listen. So this gets out: the USDA Nutrition Guidelines Committee that sets these standards, like the Food Pyramid, are outside experts where there's no conflict of interest. 19 out of 20 of the current members today take money from processed food companies. 30% of the current USDA Nutrition Guideline Committee members take direct money from Novo Nordisk or some other GLP-1 drug maker. It is beyond the capacity of most Americans to even understand how bad this is. So the Food Pyramid: What happened? Let's just look at the facts. The two largest food companies, as I said at that time, were Philip Morris and RJ Reynolds, cigarette companies. They bought food companies in the 1980s as cigarette smoking was declining, and by 1990 these two cigarette companies were the largest producers of food for Americans. They took their lobbyists, and they used the cigarette playbook for food, and they paid off the USDA Nutrition Guideline Committee members, so the people who made the Food Pyramid were directly paid for by cigarette companies.

09/26/2024 - The HighWire segment with Calley Means: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/from-insider-to-advocate-calley-means/