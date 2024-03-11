Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Speaks Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The material presented in this interview is very difficult. Max Lowen is a survival of Satanic Ritual Abuse. Her abuserers are the people in the highest offices in our world. Presidents, Popes, CEO's of major corporations, famous actors... If you aren't aware of how these people get into the high offices they are in, this interview will explain. Listen to her firsthand experience of what they do, how they do it, and why.