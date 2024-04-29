© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. Issues Grave Warning That Everyone Needs to Hear
“The worst thing that you can do in a democracy is to censor speech... If you have a government that can silence its critics, it has license for any atrocity.”
What Kennedy said next was chilling:
“Today, they’re letting pharmaceutical companies censor doctors and scientists who differ with the official orthodoxies on COVID. But I’ve been around long enough to know that once the Big Tech firms know that they can get away with that, the oil companies will be back next in line to censor their critics. The coal companies, the chemical companies, the processed food industry. Everybody else is going to get in line. Once we say, ‘That’s okay,’ we’ve let a genie out of the bottle.”