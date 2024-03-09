Candace Owens: Who REALLY Runs America?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Mar 8, 2024) “This PUPPET PRESIDENCY is nothing short of infuriating for the public to have to sit here and watch.”
“We know that he does not have the mental faculties to lead. And therefore, there must exist a shadow government. Right? And we want to know who that shadow government is.”
Reaction To Biden's State of The Union Speech w/ Candace Owens & Chris Cuomo | PBD Podcast | Ep. 378: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UywlVtJiHrk&t=2314s
Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v4i1rf9-candace-owens-asks-what-all-americans-want-to-know.html