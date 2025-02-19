Dark Stories in the NEWS

Getting Weird VCAST Covers:

More Doge findings of waste making Social Security payments to millions over 100. But what is the psyop to Mark you? Argentine president linked to another Trump like meme coin pump and dump scam. Preacher covers a 1997 book predicting all the BEAST SYSTEM elements like dna defilement, smart cities, digital cash, ai, and more. The Sanhedrin is pushing Trump to implement Noahide laws that will behead Christians, sodomites, and atheists. In Isreal, you’ll get jail time for questioning Oct 7th stand down. Compilation of Elon’s odd tweets about tying you to Ai. Another airline crash, what is the agenda. Did Fauci promote bird flu gain of function and now bird flu vaccines are FDA approved. RFK Jr’s odd prayer possibly naming the AC. Trumps tweet about being lawless to save the country. How does his tweet fit scripture. Revisit COVID 19, what it stands for. Ukraine war exposed with the Donbas genocide on MSN and the story was cut off air. Demons at abortion clinic. Pizza Gate Shooter killed, patsy? Elon’s Son’s creepy comment about a Space tax and ruling the world. Strange psyop viral tweet about Elon’s 13th kid using crisper cas9. What is the goal of massive FAA layoffs?



