Widespread power outages reported across Europe - residents of Spain, Portugal, France, and Belgium are complaining about network failures - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
174 views • 4 months ago

💬🇪🇺 Widespread power outages reported across Europe—residents of Spain, Portugal, France, and Belgium are complaining about network failures.

According to local media, disruptions in electricity and internet services have been reported by residents of Lisbon, Algarve, and Coimbra in Portugal, Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, and the Burgundy region in France.

Publico reports that Lisbon's metro is out of service, and there are also reports of power outages in the Netherlands and Belgium. According to El Mundo, Madrid's Barajas airport is not operational. The cause of the massive power grid failure has not yet been revealed.

Adding, about this: 

💬🇪🇸 The power outage in Spain forced the suspension of the Mutua Madrid Open at the Caja Mágica stadium, with matches being halted due to the loss of lighting and other critical services


