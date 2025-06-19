How the EU Manufactures Misinformation with Norman Lewis





Jun 18, 2025

Dr Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology and a visiting research fellow for MCC Brussels. Today he joins us to discuss his new report, "Manufacturing Misinformation: The EU-funded propaganda war against free speech," detailing how the European Commission is attempting to regulate the boundaries of legitimate public debate in Europe through a covert campaign of linguistic control and censorship.





