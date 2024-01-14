Cat saved a Baby Weasel from 2 Crows

Made by Ron using Videoshop
Rogue saw 2 mean crows pecking at a baby Weasel/Stout/Ermine
He sprinted towards them and bit one crow scaring them off, then he picked up the baby and brought it to me, I made a nest, found the mother and returned this adorable critter.
😹👍✨🐯🦅🦅✨
fair use non profit
#crazyfunnycats66
